GO Art! showcases local talent with new exhibits by BOCES students, Jodi Fisher, and Matthew Fox

Press Release:

Go Art is thrilled to announce the opening of three captivating new exhibitions, featuring the diverse talents of the Genesee region BOCES Graphic Arts students, Matthew Fox, and one of GO Art’s staff members, Jodi Fisher. Join us at GO Art for the opening reception on June 19, from 6 to 8 p.m.

On display in our Oliver’s Gallery is the exhibit "Through a Lens,&" featuring the work of photographer and poet Jodi Fisher, a collection of nature photography showcasing some of her recent work.

Jodi invites the public to see her raw, unaltered photographs, which bring into focus how random things can be intensely interesting, especially when light, shadows, and angles come into play. Everyone who views this body of work will agree that Jodi successfully achieved her intention to transform the simple and sometimes mundane subject matter into an art piece.

Jodi says, “Each photograph captures not only what I see at any given moment, but it also tells a story about how simply looking at something from a different angle changes the whole feeling and mood of the piece”.

Contemporary painter Matthew Fox's collection offers the public a contemplative introspection in his exhibition, so aptly titled “Beyond Boundaries: Form and Fantasy.”

Matt says, “In my work, I explore the convergence of the visceral and the ethereal through bold color relationships and symbolic imagery. My paintings oscillate between representational and abstract forms, creating visual narratives that examine our relationship with both the microscopic world within us and the vast cosmos beyond."

Matt Fox (b. 1985) is a contemporary painter based in Batavia, New York. Working primarily in acrylics, Fox creates vibrant, symbolically rich compositions that bridge the gap between scientific understanding and emotional experience.

Featured in the Rotary Gallery are over 50 art pieces created by Genesee Valley BOCES Graphic Arts Students. Their work explores the impact of color use in art and its effect on our emotions. The public will see diverse interpretations of this subject through the eyes of our young graphic artists.

GO Art! invites the public to immerse themselves in these three new exhibitions and support our talented artists.

Both Matt and Jodi will give brief artists’ talks at 6:30 p.m. during the reception. Justin Reynolds will provide live music.

As always, all exhibition receptions are FREE to the public, but the experience is invaluable. For more information, please contact GO ART! at 585-343-9313.