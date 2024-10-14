GO ART! to host reception for three exhibits Thursday

Press Release:

GO ART! is pleased to welcome the public to view the work of Linda Miranda Fix, Kelly Herold, and Melita Guild at the reception of three exhibitions on Thursday, October 17.

Three uniquely different bodies of work will offer multiple visual and mental stimulation for individuals as they move from one gallery to the next.

Linda, who “loves working with different mediums and substrates,” said the collection "The Heart of the Universe" represented in the show was inspired by the Solar Eclipse in April 2024. Hence, “she began to think about celebrating the earth and all its glory, the strength and resilience of 'Mother Earth,' and the similar fervor and power of women.”

Linda Fix wants the public to know that her “paintings represent The Sisterhood of Women as we celebrate birth, accomplishments, and love; as we grieve with the tragedy of loss; as we continue to rise after many times that we fall.” “I believe that Women are the 'Heart of the Universe”.

This exhibition is filled with vibrant colors, styles, and multiple-media representations, including Acrylics, Mixed Media, Watercolor, and Alcohol Ink. She will give a brief artist’s talk at 6 p.m.

Kelly Herold is a contemporary artist who has, for the last three years, focused on the “transformative potential of everyday objects”. She says her “3D designs are crafted from recycled and repurposed materials, including frames, bottles, cans, smashed glass, glasses, ceramics, and various trinkets sourced from thrift stores, yard sales, or donated by friends. Each piece undergoes a meticulous process of cutting, shaping, and assembling, often utilizing a modified wet saw for precision”.

She also shares her process, which includes the final step in her creative process, “which involves coloring and pouring resin to encapsulate the assembled materials, resulting in unique, one-of-a-kind artwork. Through this method, I aim to give new life to discarded items, highlighting the beauty and potential found in the overlooked and forgotten”.

We invite you to see why Kelly says, “My art is a testament to sustainability, creativity, and the endless possibilities inherent in repurposing material.”

Melita Guild ceramic masks are exceptional and definitely have a place on the walls during the month of October. Melita will not be present at the reception but the time spent viewing her work will be meaningful.

GO ART! invites the public to meet Linda & Kelly during the reception and hear both artists’ talk on Thursday, October 17, starting at 5 p.m.

This event is free, but the experience will be invaluable! We look forward to welcoming you to this event!