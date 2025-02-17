GO ART! unveils three new exhibitions on Thursday

Press Release:

The Genesee Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!) is thrilled to announce the opening of three new art exhibitions on Thursday, February 20. The community is warmly invited to join us at the opening reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to experience the diverse artistic expressions of Lorie Longhany and Bryan Wright and an engaging multi-artist show featuring artists of African heritage in honor of Black History Month.

Dive into the creativity of two remarkable local artists: multimedia artist Bryan Wright and painter Lorie Longhany.

Bryan Wright, drawing inspiration from his deep connection with the ocean and waters, presents another coastal-themed exhibition. His works, crafted with skills honed in graphic design and basic metal fabricating, encapsulate the mystery and intrigue of coastal elements found through his explorations.

Lorie Longhany, a self-taught artist with a versatile palette of pen, acrylic, and watercolor, showcases a collection of artworks that resonates with the themes of solitude, contentment, and nostalgia. Lori's pieces range from medium and small paintings to bookmarks, but her very small pieces are affectionately referred to as her "happy paintings."

A Showcase of African Heritage through Arts and Crafts is the third exhibition that adds a vibrant layer to the evening, with a special focus on Jamaican arts and crafts alongside select pieces from Africa. This multi-artist show not only highlights the rich cultural heritage and artistic vibrancy of African and Jamaican artists but also contributes to the celebration of Black History Month at GO ART!

This is an Invitation to Experience Artistic Diversity at GO ART! We are pleased to bring these three distinct exhibitions under one roof, offering the public an opportunity to embark on this unique artistic engagement. From the reflective and personal works of Lorie Longhany and the coastal-themed creations by Bryan Wright to the rich tapestry of African heritage presented in the multi-artist exhibition, there's an abundance of beauty and creativity to consume.

We look forward to welcoming art lovers and the community to the opening reception of these three exhibitions.

Come share an evening of art, inspiration, and cultural exploration with us at GO ART!

This event is free, but the experience will be invaluable! For more information, please contact GO ART! at 585-343-9313.