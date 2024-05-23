GO Health 2024 rankings put local obesity, smoking higher than state levels

Press Release:

The 2024 County Health Rankings have been released and updated by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute (UWPHI). The Rankings are available at www.countyhealthrankings.org.

“Each year we look at the County Health Rankings to get an overview of our health and factors that influence our health,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “This year the County Health Rankings have made some changes in reporting. Rather than ranking with specific numbers, the Rankings are looking at how each county fits in the scale from Healthiest in the United States (U.S.) to Least Healthiest in the U.S. The purpose of the annual data release is to help communities understand the many factors that influence health.”

The rankings are broken into two main categories, Health Outcomes, which include length of life and quality of life, and Health Factors, which include health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment.

Genesee County is faring about the same as the average county in New York State (NYS) for Health Outcomes, and better than the average county in the nation. Orleans County is faring worse than the average county in NYS for Health Outcomes, and better than the average county in the nation. For Health Factors, Genesee is faring worse than the average county, and better than the average county in the nation. Orleans is faring worse than the average county in New York State and in the nation.

“As Chief Health Strategists, we collaborate with our partners and community members to provide quality training, education, and referrals as well as develop coalitions to explore the best way to help our county residents thrive and improve health factors,” stated Pettit.

As referenced below, both Genesee and Orleans Counties have health factors that could be improved specifically with local access to physicians, mental health providers, and dentists along with excessive drinking, adult obesity, and adult smoking. Access to care significantly impacts and drives the rankings for both counties. Additionally, it is a substantial barrier for residents and ultimately, has an impact on not only an individual’s physical, social, and mental health but also their overall quality of life.



Some key areas of the 2024 County Health Rankings for Genesee and Orleans Counties are:

Genesee and Orleans are currently working on providing information and programming to decrease adult smoking (20% with New York at 12%) and adult obesity (40% with New York at 29%). GO Health is providing an awareness campaign in partnership with Tobacco Free GLOW on the impact smoking and vaping have on health.

Both counties are bringing back the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) by presenting the Lifestyle Change program. This is an evidence-based program developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help individuals at risk of or diagnosed with pre-diabetes learn how to lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by making lifestyle changes over 26 one-hour sessions.

The Rankings have become an important tool for communities that want to improve health for all. Working collaboratively with community partners in Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties (GOW), Genesee and Orleans Counties use the GOW 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment to choose the priorities for the Community Health Improvement Plan over the next three years.

We analyze the Rankings along with New York State data and community input from the Community Health Assessment survey and Community Conversations to determine these priorities. The 2022-2024 Community Health Improvement Plan's priority areas are to prevent chronic disease, promote well-being, and prevent mental and substance use disorders.

For more information on Health Department programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org or call your respective health department at:

Genesee County: 585-344-2580 ext. 5555

Orleans County: 585-589-3278

