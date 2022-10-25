Local Matters

October 25, 2022 - 4:30pm

GO Health hosting conference on trauma and resiliency on Nov. 9

posted by Press Release in health department, news.

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) recently received a grant from the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) to learn more about the intersection of trauma, suicide, overdose, and health.   This conference will help attendees understand how these issues influence our communities and help us work toward becoming a Trauma-informed Care GOW Region.   

To that end, GO Health is coordinating a Trauma & Resiliency Conference this Nov. 9 at the Batavia Downs from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.  This conference will be looking at what Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are, ACEs data from Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, and what it means to be a trauma-informed care community.

If you are in education, behavioral health, mental health, department of social services, law enforcement, the court system, probation, human services, etc. please take the time to register now.  Seating may be limited.  For more information or to register go to:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/genesee-orleans-wyoming-trauma-resiliency-conference-tickets-440332495347  Registration is required before November 2, 2022.

