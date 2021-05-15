GO Health Pop-up Clinics: one slot left for late this morning in Batavia, plus two clinics next week

Press release:

Next week GO Health Departments will be on the road with Pop-up Clinics. The Pfizer vaccine is now able to vaccinate anyone 12 years old and older. Clinics with Johnson & Johnson Janssen (J & J) and Moderna will be available for walk-in and registration. Pfizer clinics are by registration only.

“We are happy to be able to provide the Pop-Up clinics between the two counties,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health director for GO Health. “With the shift in bringing clinics close to where people live, work, and play and being more flexible with the scheduling now is a great opportunity for more people to get vaccinated.

"Being fully vaccinated, two weeks after the second dose for Moderna and Pfizer and two weeks after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson will help us enjoy the spring and summer activities with less restrictions.”

*************Our first Pfizer clinic opened to those 12 years old and older is Saturday, May 15th from 9:15 a.m. to noon at Genesee Community College. There is still ONE open appointment window from 11:20 to 11:25 a.m.: https://bit.ly/PfizerGCC*****************

Pfizer vaccine clinics are by appointment only. J & J and Moderna clinics offer walk-in opportunities; however, we encourage you to register via the vaccination webpage: https://bit.ly/GOHealthVaccination and choose the vaccine that best works for you. You can also click on the direct links in the grid below.

For those who do not have internet they can call the GO Health Vaccine Registration Help Lines:

Genesee: (585) 815-7168

Orleans: (585) 589-3170

These lines are ONLY to make vaccine appointments, are not able to answer COVID-related questions, and are not associated with either Health Department. “With everyone looking forward to the summer and the looser restrictions we encourage everyone to get vaccinated now,” stated Pettit. “There are plenty of options to get any of the three vaccines offered. For your health and the health of others, we encourage everyone who is able to be vaccinated to get vaccinated now.” If you are interested in making an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination, now is the time to do it locally! If you are a business/church/organization that is interested in hosting a vaccination clinic at your location, please fill out the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GOHealthPopUpVaccineClinic. One of our staff members will be in contact with you. For those who are seeking testing, both health departments provide limited free rapid testing for those without symptoms at the respective Health Departments. For Genesee County, a rapid test drive-through clinic is scheduled for May 18th 1:15-3:15 p.m. at County Building #2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

To register for testing go to the GO Health testing page: http://bit.ly/GOHealthC19Tests and choose your preferred clinic location.

Wednesday, May 19 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Genesee County Health Department 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia Moderna: Walk-ins & Apt. http://bit.ly/ModernaGCHD J&J: Walk-ins