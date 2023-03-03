GO Health provides update on Weights and Measures

Press release:

Promoting a fair and equitable marketplace is the work of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, Department of Weights & Measures (GO Health W&M). This department protects open market transactions, ensuring fairness for both buyers and sellers.

“The worth of county and state Weights & Measures departments are more valuable than ever. Persistent price increases of everyday necessities are straining our communities, and people are stretching their money to new levels. We are here to make sure you get what you are paying for,” stated Ronald P. Mannella, GO Health W&M Director.

2022 included 470 inspections accounting for 1,211 devices in 209 businesses. These tests involved pumping more than 26,000 gallons of fuel and using more than 5.9 million pounds of test weight. The department handled 13 complaint investigations, confirmed 591 package weights & 300 item prices, and collected 132 fuel samples confirming fuel sold within both counties met a variety of parameters.

With support from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, GO Health has already confirmed over five times as many item prices compared to 2022. “This is just another way we are able to protect consumers. Pricing accuracy is our top priority going forward,” stated Mannella.

2023 Audits (to date):

92 Overcharges (Prices at checkout were higher than shelf tags)

30 Undercharges (Prices at checkout were lower than shelf tags)

8 Missing shelf tags

Keep a watchful eye on your receipts to confirm prices match at checkout.

Sharing Services, Reducing Costs

After recently celebrating 10 years of shared services between the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, GO Health W&M started its fourth year of the cross county collaboration. Savings have exceeded $150,000 in W&M costs alone.