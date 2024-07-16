GO Health reminds public about rabies safety: ‘Love your own, leave the rest alone'

Press Release:

During the summer months, the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) typically see an increase in reports from residents who have encountered bats.

Bats can occasionally find their way into houses, particularly in older homes that are not properly sealed. This most often occurs during the summer nights.

“If you find a bat in your home, safely capture it and immediately contact the health department,” advised Darren Brodie, Environmental Health Director for GO Health. “We can assess whether there was potential exposure and if the bat needs to be tested. If you cannot capture the bat, call the health department for guidance on the next steps to take.”

In some situations, it is possible that a bat bite could go undetected. For example, if you awaken and find a bat in your room, if you see a bat in the room of an unattended child, or see a bat near someone that is under the influence, it is important to seek medical advice and have the bat tested.

To safely capture a bat:

Turn on room lights and close all the windows.

Close the room and closet doors.

Wait for the bat to land.

While wearing thick leather-like gloves, place a coffee can, pail or similar container over the bat (Never handle a bat with your bare hands).

Slide a piece of cardboard under the container to trap the bat.

Firmly hold the cardboard in place against the top of the container, turn it right side up and tape the cardboard tightly to the container.

If you do not feel comfortable capturing the bat or cannot do it safely, contact your respective health department during regular business hours.

If it is after regular business hours, contact your local county dispatch: For Genesee County, call 585-343-5000 For Orleans County, call 585-589-5527



Other tips to prevent rabies include:

Love your own, leave the rest alone. DO NOT pick up, touch, or feed wild or stray animals (raccoons, foxes, bats, stray cats, stray dogs, etc.). Wild or stray animals, including their babies, can have rabies.

Keep rabies vaccinations current for all dogs, cats, and ferrets. This is important not only to keep your pets from getting rabies, but also to provide a barrier of protection for you and your family if your pet is bitten by a rabid wild or stray animal.

Obey leash laws. Keep your dog fenced in or on a leash when outside of your home and in public areas. Avoid allowing your dog to approach unfamiliar dogs, people, or wildlife.

Residents are encouraged to take note of our upcoming drive-thru rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats, and ferrets in Genesee and Orleans Counties that are offered at no charge.

Genesee County Rabies Clinics at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia)

Thursday, August 8, from 4 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 10, from 4 - 6 p.m.

Orleans County Rabies Clinics at the Orleans County Fairgrounds (12690 State Route 31, Albion)

Saturday, August 10, from 9 -11:30 a.m.

Saturday, October 19, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information on GO Health’s programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org.

You can also contact your respective health department:

Genesee County- 585-344-2580 x5555 or Health@geneseeny.gov

Orleans County- 585-589-3278 or OCPublicHealth@orleanscountyny.gov

