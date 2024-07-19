GO Health reminds public of the importance of testing for radon in your homes

Press Release:

Did you know that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking? According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), if you smoke and live in a home with high radon levels, your risk for developing lung cancer significantly increases.

Testing your home for radon is the only effective way to determine if you and your loved ones are being exposed to toxic levels of radon gas.

Radon can enter your home through cracks in the foundation, walls, joints, dirt floors, opening of sump pump, in well-water supply, and from gaps around suspended floors and pipes. Any home can have high radon levels, whether it is old or new, has a basement or is built on a slab.

“Radon is prevalent across the country; however, Genesee County is among several counties in New York State with higher than normal radon levels,” stated Darren Brodie, Environmental Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “Testing your home is important and one of the easiest preventative health measures a homeowner can take.”

The Genesee County Health Department's Radon Program provides short-term radon test kits to residents of Genesee County. The program also offers educational materials and in-services programs on the danger of radon prevalence, and mitigation options for new or existing homes, all available at no charge. In other counties, short-term test kits can be purchased at your local hardware store or through the New York State Department of Heath website https://www.health.ny.gov/forms/doh-2247.pdf.

For more information about radon, contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 x5555 or Health@co.genesee.ny.us.