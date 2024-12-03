Grace, Owens to perform at GO ART! on Friday

Henry Grace

An eclectic evening of music is planned for the main gallery to GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia, at 7 p.m. on Friday when local musicians Howard Owens and Henry Grace perform solo sets that touch on pop, folk, country and Americana.

On stage first, Henry Grace, a Batavia-based singer-songwriter whose style evokes a variety of influences cultivated from years of living a life simple as a moment, partly an urban legend, a dreamer of dreams, and a storyteller to the working class whose live performances connect vividly with audiences.

Grace has an extensive musical background has taken him through New York to Atlanta to Nashville and back again, playing coffeehouses, church basements, bars, colleges, libraries, backyards, and regional festival stages.

Recently, Henry Grace has become a part of the burgeoning Batavia music scene as co-founder of the folk duo Parris and Holly and clamor pop band Rose Mary Christian’s Babies gigging locally at Jackson Square, GO ART!, Iburi Photography, Pub Coffee House, and VFW Post 1602.

Grace plays a mixture of original songs and covers by Vic Chesnutt, Jules Shear, and Neil Young, among others.

Howard Owens

Owens is a product of the backcountry of San Diego County and the nascent punk scene in Southern California (birthplace of cowpunk). He never lost his Western roots, and his musical interests reflect that broad range of influences. On Friday, expect to hear some Dave Alvin, Odetta, Iris Dement, Johnny Cash, Graham Parsons, Jack White, Amos Milburn, Tanya Tucker, and Bob Dylan.

Over the past two years, he's played at Juneteenth, GO ART!, Iburi Photography, and VFW Post 1602.

Admission to Friday's show is free.