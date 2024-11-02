Grateful for Recovery artist reception set for Wednesday

Press release:

The public will have an opportunity to meet the artists who are participating in the Grateful for Recovery art show that is on display throughout November at Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia.

An artists’ reception is scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6.

Presented by the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Genesee County and UConnectCare, the show is designed to showcase the talents of those in recovery from substance use disorder, mental health and other issues, and to reduce the stigma associated with the recovery community.