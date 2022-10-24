Green 299-801, Culp 299 at Mancuso Bowling Center

Batavia left-hander Brian Green and Honeoye Falls right-hander Scott Culp set the pace during a high scoring week in Genesee Region USBC league action at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The high-revving duo each posted 299 games, with Green topping the 800 mark with 801 and Culp falling just short with a 794 series.

Green rolled games of 246, 256 and 299 in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League -- leaving a 6-pin on the last ball.

Culp registered 299, 228 and 267 in the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League -- leaving a 4-pin on the final ball of the opening game.

Other big scores last week:

Mike Pettinella of Batavia rolled a 775 series in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso's on games of 279-229-267.

John Lowe of Le Roy rolled a 791 series in the American Legion Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes on games of 278-246-267. A 4-pin after a strike in the 10th frame of game three cost him a shot at 800.

