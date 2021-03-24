Griffin Della Penna to become the 'Voice of the Muckdogs'

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs are excited to announce the addition of Batavia native and Class of 2019 graduate Griffin Della Penna as their play-by-play broadcaster for the upcoming 2021 season.

Della Penna is no stranger to baseball in this community, from his early days playing at nearby MacArthur Park with the Little League Red Sox to being a batboy for the Muckdogs in 2017. He then went on to be a three-year starter, captain, and Honorable Mention AGR selection with the Batavia Blue Devils baseball team, helping lead them to their first Section V Championship in 21 years.

He currently studies at Canisius College, where he is a double major in Journalism with a concentration in Sports Broadcasting and Strategic Communication with a 3.84 GPA. Throughout his two years in Buffalo, Della Penna writes for “The Griffin” school newspaper, covering Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Soccer, along with being a contributing writer for Pickin’ Splinters, an independent high school sports blog. He also operates the camera for Canisius ESPN-3 broadcasts with plans to work his way up to the broadcast booth soon.

After contemplating a walk-on spot with the Division 1 Golden Griffin baseball team, Griffin made a career-oriented decision instead to accept a position as the director of Scouting & Analytics with the team using his baseball knowledge in hopes to win a MAAC Championship.

By joining the Muckdogs organization, Della Penna’s goal is to provide fans with a personable and interactive experience during the broadcasts in addition to adding content that will give fans an in-depth look to get to know the players and coaching staff in weekly shows like “Meet the Muckdogs.”

“As a 19-year-old college sophomore, not many aspiring broadcasters are given such an amazing opportunity like this," Della Penna said. "I am honored to be chosen and appreciate the flexibility to gain valuable hands-on experience in the field while producing a broadcast that fans will enjoy."

Della Penna will be the first voice of the Muckdogs as they transition to the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL). The Batavia Muckdogs are comprised of collegiate athletes with NCAA eligibility from around the country. The club will join the Auburn Doubledays, Niagara Power, and Jamestown Tarp Skunks as the newest additions to the PGCBL, joining 16 other organizations all across New York since the league’s inception in 2010.

"We are excited to add someone like Griffin to our team with great experience and passion for the game of baseball. Since taking over the team we have met many local community leaders, businesses, and fans and know how amazing this community is at supporting locally. With Griffin growing up in the area and his love for baseball we knew this was a perfect fit. Griffin is excited to get to work and we are excited to start playing baseball at Dwyer stadium this summer. Congratulations Griffin and Go Muckdogs!" - Owners Robbie & Nellie Nichols.