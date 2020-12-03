GSO Flute Quartet to perform at HLOM for Wonderland of Trees, RSVP to attend in person, also to be livestreamed

Press release:

Don't forget that tomorrow night a flute quartet from the Genesee Symphony Orchestra will be at the Holland Land Office Museum to help celebrate Wonderland of Trees.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will be two 20 minute sessions. We are having a limited audience available to attend, which will be limited to 12 people. If you would like to attend please call the museum at (585) 343-4727 to register. There are still some spots available.

The museum is located at 131 W. Main St. in the City of Batavia.

For those of you not in attendance, the concert will be livestreamed and recorded by Paul Figlow of Figlow Productions. Please stay tuned for those links.