Guest artist Collette Savage demos plein air pastel techniques at DeWitt July 13

The Batavia Society of Artist is hosting artist Collette Savage on Tuesday, July 13th at 6 p.m. at DeWitt Recreation Area at 115 Cedar St. in Batavia. She will be demonstrating pastels en plein air (outside).

We will be in the smallest pavilion on the left side of the park. Nonmembers welcome for a $5 fee. Please bring a chair in case Savage wants to get closer to the water.

Savage has been an artist since she could pick up a pencil. She received her bachelor’s degree in art from SUNY Brockport but has found the best education she received has come from sources outside of academia.

She has taken classes from local artists including Sari Gaby and Thomas Keggler, as well as nationally known artists Albert Handel and Marc Hanson. Nevertheless, working directly from life on a regular basis has been her greatest teacher.

Savage has worked in pastels for the past 20 years and continues to be fascinated by all the creative ways that pastels can be used. An avid plein air pastel painter, she teaches classes in pastel painting and plein air for the beginner where she can share her knowledge and love of what she does.

Savage is a member of Suburban Rochester Art Group, Greater Rochester Plein Air Painters and the Pastel Society of Western New York. In addition to teaching classes, she does workshops and demonstrations.

Savage enjoys sharing her knowledge of pastel and plein air painting. Recently, Colette has begun recording videos on YouTube, which demonstrate pastel painting techniques. Here is the link.

You can read her blog about pastel painting here.

She also offers her pastel paintings and giclee prints on her Etsy shop. You can email her at: [email protected]