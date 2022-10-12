Guest speaker at HLOM to talk about the Holland Land Survey

Press release:

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. as we welcome the next presenter in our Guest Speaker Series. Ken Slaughenhopt of the Lewiston Historical Society and a surveyor himself will be presenting on "The Holland Land Survey". He will be discussing the trials and tribulations of the surveying process that went into laying out the Holland Purchase and its 3.25 million acres, as well as its importance to Western New York even today. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. If you plan on attending, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected].

The Guest Speaker Series is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and New York State Legislature and administered by Go ART!