Gurnsey posts first 300 game at Oak Orchard Bowl; Yates 299--760 at Rose Garden

Press release from Genesee Region USBC:

A little more than 14 months after recording his first United States Bowling Congress-certified 800 series, Albion resident Brandon Gurnsey has a 300 game to go along with it.

Gurnsey, a 32-year-old right-hander, rolled games of 201-300-221 for a 722 series this week on lanes 9-10 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at his hometown bowling center, Oak Orchard Bowl.

It was on Nov. 25, 2019 when Gurnsey, a bus mechanic for the Spencerport Central School District, posted an 812 series at Oak Orchard Bowl with games of 276-279-257.

In Monday's action, he said he moved a few boards right on the approach after the opening 201, placing his Roto-Grip Halo ball between the second and third arrows. He proceeded to guide the next 11 balls to the pocket for strikes before tugging the 12th shot and coming up high.

"I could hear people in the background who were videotaping (the last frame) on their phones yell out, 'Oh no,'" Gurnsey said, realizing that he pulled the ball left of target. 'I left the 6-7-10 split, but the 6-10 fell over and then the 7-pin somehow fell off the back of the deck."

Bowling for the Brooklyn Bombers team, Gurnsey raised his average this season to 219, his best ever. His previous high game was 299, which he achieved on two occasions.

In other action around the Genesee Region:

William Yates of Churchville just missed perfection, leaving a 7-pin on the final ball for a 299 on lanes 1-2 in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen. The 64-year-old right-hander started with 228 and finished with 233 for a sparkling 760 series.

Diane Hurlburt of Warsaw continued her stellar bowling of late with a 694 series in the Thursday Night League at Perry Bowling Center. The previous week, Hurlburt registered a 738 series.

