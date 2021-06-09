GV BOCES seniors in Mechanical Engineering Program met Tuesday with Turnbull and HP Hood reps

Submitted photos and press release:

Genesee Valley BOCES students as high school seniors have the opportunity to meet with area companies about jobs and career opportunities.

Tuesday afternoon students from the Electrical Mechanical Program at the Batavia CTE spoke with Turnbull HVAC (photo above) and HP Hood (photo below) representatives about career opportunities for students completing training at the CTE.

The event is being sponsored by the Genesee County Business-Education Alliance, Genesee Valley BOCES Batavia CTE Campus and the Genesee County Economic Development Center.