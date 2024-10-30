Harlem Wizards to bring family fun to Oakfield-Alabama Wednesday

Press Release:

The Harlem Wizards are coming to Oakfield-Alabama Middle/High School, Wednesday, October 30, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for this fun-filled family event hosted by the Oakfield-Alabama PTO, and sponsored by Pro Seal & Paving, Care and Landscaping, Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel, along with many other generous community sponsors.

This promises to be an awe-inspiring event for all in attendance with all proceeds to benefit the Oakfield-Alabama School District and community.

At a Wizards’ game, fans will witness amazing basketball talent combined with hilarious comedy. It’s two hours of family time where parents, grandparents, and kids can all laugh together. When you’re in the stands, you’re more than a spectator; you’re part of the show with loads of audience participation.

Throughout the game, fans will experience a magical display of tricks, coordinated ball handling, fancy passing, and aerodynamic athleticism combined with high-energy comedy and audience interaction.

Tickets are available at www.HarlemWizards.com or by checking out the O-A PTO Facebook page. Student tickets are $10 and General Admission tickets are $15. There are loads of upgrades available for those who want to enhance their Wizards experience. Tickets will also be available at the door.