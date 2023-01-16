Harloff 794, Wagner 290--772 at Mancuso Bowling Center

Press release:

Batavian Geoff Harloff led a high scoring night that featured six 700-plus series in the County Line Friday Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The right-hander rolled games of 249, 289 and 256 for a 794 series. The big set was Harloff's second 700 in as many nights as he posted a 701 in the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League on Thursday.

Other 700 shooters in the Friday league were Scott Shields, 288--738; Chase Cone, 276--728; Matt Balduf, 266--727; Brian Green, 718, and Tom McJury, 267--710.

In the Toyota league, lefty Rich Wagner started with a 290 game en route to a 772 series to lead the way. Fred Gravanda was next with 268--736.

In the Meyer's RV Monday Night NFL League at Mancuso's, Mike Battaglia had the hot hand with games of 264 and 257 in a 732 series.

In Sunday Rolloffs action at Medina Lanes last week, Shannon Parker put together 12 consecutive strikes for his fifth United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game.

