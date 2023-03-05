Harloff's 300, Pettinella's 769 lead the way at Mancuso's

Press release:

Batavia Geoff Harloff continues to light it up at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 47-year-old right-hander started and finished strong in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League this week en route to a 754 series on lanes 13-14.

Harloff rolled 12 consecutive strikes in the opening game for his fifth United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game and, following a 187 middle game, rebounded with a 267 to close out the night.

The night before, he posted a 705 series in the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League and two nights before that, registered 693 while substituting in the Turnbull Heating Triples League.

At 222, his average is among the top 10 at Mancuso's this season.

In other Genesee Region USBC league action over the past week:

Mike Pettinella of Batavia raised his average to 233 with a 245-256-269--769 effort in the Turnbull Heating Triples League;

Batavians Rich Wagner and Tom McJury set the pace in the Toyota of Batavia League with 748 and 746, respectively. Wagner upped his average to 224.

Mike Lyons of Elba continued his fine season at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen with a 277 game and 739 series in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League.

BARDOLS, BROWN , PFIEFER WIN RIGGI TOURNAMENT

The team of Caycee and Chris Bardol, Mark Brown and Tim Pfeifer combined for a 3,610 score to place first in the Ron Riggi Memorial Tournament at Legion Lanes in Le Roy last weekend. The winning team split $800.

Brown also was on the second place teams with Harloff, Jason Quilliam and Matt Balduf. They earned $400.

Aaron Philp won the optional singles event, winning $125.

The tournament drew 24 teams.