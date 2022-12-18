Harris Busmire spins 813 at Rose Garden Bowl; James Townsend: 299, 300 on separate nights at Mancuso's

Press release:

"This week in Genesee Region USBC bowling"' produced a couple more honor scores -- an 813 series by Bergen's Harris Busmire and a 300 game by Batavia's James Townsend -- and a couple of near misses, including a 299 game by the aforementioned Townsend.

Busmire, a 58-year-old right-hander and longtime cook at The Viking Valhalla and Rose Garden Bowl, recorded his second United States Bowling Congress-certified 800 series in the Thursday Owls League at his hometown center.

Bowling on lanes 7-8, Busmire spun 278, 268 and 267 -- notching strikes on his final six deliveries to break the 800 mark. He had the front eight strikes in the first game and the last six strikes in game two before rolling 11 strikes in the third game for a total of 31 strikes.

It is his second USBC-certified 800 series. His first was an 811 in 2003 at Rose Garden Bowl.

-- Townsend, a high-revving righty who turns 25 on Friday, finished with 300 and 253 for a 768 series in the County Line Friday Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center -- three nights after a 299 game and 791 series in the Tuesday Coed League at Mancuso's.

He now has four USBC-certified perfect games.

Also in the Tuesday league, Steve Krna of Batavia opened with a 290 game en route to a 747 series.

-- At Medina Lanes, Hayden Allis of Medina registered a 278 game and 796 series in the Wednesday Community League. A 7-10 split on his second ball in the final frame of his third game cost him an 800 series. He also rolled a 725 series to lead the Sunday Rolloffs League.

-- Batavian Jim Prucha rolled his best series ever in the Meyer's RV Monday NFL League at Mancuso's -- 235-249-267--751.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.