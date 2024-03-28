Hawley advocates for review of New York's COVID response

Press Release:

File photo of

Steve Hawley.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) attends press conference with his colleagues in the Assembly and Senate to call for a review of the state’s COVID response.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) joined his colleagues in the state Assembly to call for an independent and public review of the state’s COVID response. On March 7, 2020, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency, shutting New York down for over a year, and exactly four years ago on March 25, 2020, Cuomo made the unthinkable decision to force COVID-positive patients into nursing homes.

During the pandemic, roughly 80,000 New Yorkers died while families and local businesses struggled to make ends meet and keep the lights on. In May of 2022, Gov. Hochul called for a multimillion-dollar study of the state’s pandemic response. Nearly two years later, no due date has been announced and New Yorkers are still left to wonder why their government failed them.

This proposed independent study will bring clarity and closure to those who suffered and lost loved ones in the pandemic while holding officials accountable for their actions.

“New Yorkers have suffered through unconstitutional lockdowns, mandates, and unscientific guidelines. Now is the time for answers,” said Hawley. “Gov. Cuomo’s reckless policies put countless people in harm's way and in many cases led to the tragic loss of lives. Nursing homes were forced to take in COVID-positive patients and hard-working communities were given curfews and told to stay home while their kids lost valuable time in the classroom. No number of independent reviews can reverse the pain and suffering New Yorkers experienced during that time, but it is our duty to be open and transparent with the public. It’s time for New Yorkers to learn the truth so we will not repeat the mistakes of the past.”

