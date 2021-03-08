Hawley and Assembly Minority intend to impeach Gov. Cuomo

From Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

“After ignoring the calls my colleagues and I have been making for him to resign, today we had no choice but to set into motion the introduction of an impeachment resolution against the governor.

"Our state is facing dire economic, public health and fiscal challenges that demand our full attention as a Legislature.

"The last thing we need is a prolonged political battle over removing the governor when everyday New Yorkers need our help more than ever, so I am hopeful we can move through this impeachment process quickly to get back to the people’s work.”