Hawley and Borrello partner to dedicate portion of highway in honor of local hero



Steve Hawley.

Steve Hawley.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) and Sen. George Borrello (R,C) will be dedicating a portion of the state highway system in Genesee County, as the “SP4 George Harold Fry Memorial Highway.” George Harold Fry, a native of Genessee County, was a Specialist-4 in the Army during the Vietnam War.

On July 11, 1969, SP4 Fry gave his life to restore the company’s radio network during an assault by the North Vietnam Army. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his bravery and sacrifice in the battle. Hawley and Borrello led the initiative to designate a section of the highway in SP4 Fry’s honor, which the governor signed into law.

“I’m proud to stand with Sen. Borrello in recognizing one of Western New York’s most valiant, Specialist George Harold Fry,” said Hawley. “For generations to come, the SP4 George Harold Fry Memorial Highway will stand as a testament to Specialist Fry’s heroism and commitment to his country and our freedom.”

George Borrello.

George Borrello.

“For generations, many of our region’s finest and bravest young men and women have found their calling in military service and safeguarding the liberties we cherish,” said Sen. Borrello. “Specialist Fry was one of those patriots. Assemblyman Hawley and I felt it was important to name this highway in his honor to commemorate his courageous service to our country and to remind all who pass here of the immense contributions America’s veterans have made for us all.”