Hawley and colleagues urge a delay to assess electric school bus mandates

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) was joined by his colleagues in the state Senate and Assembly to unveil a proposal to delay the requirement for school districts to purchase all-electric school buses from 2027 to 2045.

The group also called for a cost-benefit analysis to assess this policy's impact on schools and taxpayers. While the state has set aside roughly $500 million to help with this transition, the cost of these new school buses would come out far higher, with a nearly $20 billion price tag for school districts across the state.

Rural schools have also raised concerns that these zero-emission buses would not be reliable enough to handle long commutes and challenging weather. Hawley believes this mandate must be pushed back so that school districts can properly address these concerns.

“The Majority in Albany is at it again,” said Hawley. “This zero-emission busing mandate for school districts is unworkable, unreasonable and unattainable. Not only are these new electric buses not reliable enough for rural areas but they also cost triple the price of a standard school bus. This is why the Majority refuses to do any kind of study on the effectiveness of the policy because they know this regulation will not work and come straight out of the pockets of local school property taxpayers. Our children should not be guinea pigs for these extreme climate policies. We need to slow this process down to assess the effectiveness of this policy so we keep our students safe and don’t deprive schools of their much-needed resources.”