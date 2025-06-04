Hawley announces Chief of Staff’s retirement and introduces new office staff

Press Release:

File photo of

Steve Hawley.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is congratulating his Chief of Staff, Eileen Banker, on her retirement after 19 years of serving the 139th Assembly District. Eileen began working with Hawley when he was first elected to the state Assembly in 2006 and has played an instrumental role in serving the community. Her deep roots in the community, along with her steadfast advocacy, exemplify the true meaning of public service. Hawley is grateful to have worked alongside Eileen for nearly two decades and proud to be able to congratulate her on her well-deserved retirement.

“Eileen Banker is a model of what public service should look like,” said Hawley. “From being my chief of staff, to serving as the mayor of Albion and a former village trustee, her dedication to this community is unmatched. I’m thankful for her years of service to this district and its constituents, and I offer her the utmost congratulations on her well-earned retirement.”

Hawley is also announcing several staffing changes taking place in his office, including former executive assistant Jayleen Carney as the new chief of staff and Jacki Tarricone being brought on as the new executive assistant.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my staff as they continue to serve the people of Western New York,” said Hawley. “Jayleen has been an amazing asset to our team, putting in countless hours to keep our office running in good shape and planning events such as our annual Patriot Trip. I’m also proud to bring Jacki Torricone on board to continue our mission of providing meaningful results for the residents of the 139th Assembly District. Our offices are open and available to hear your concerns and address your needs.”