Hawley announces launch of NY first training stipend program for volunteer firefighters

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) announced the launch of the state’s new training stipend program for volunteer firefighters today. This program came as a part of a push by the state to strengthen New York’s volunteer fire companies.

It will include a total of $10 million, which will go toward the costs of mandatory training courses volunteer firefighters go through. Volunteer fire departments are essential to New York’s safety, and more than three-quarters of these departments have seen decreases in the number of those willing to serve. Hawley is proud to see this program take effect and is committed to supporting Western New York’s local volunteer fire departments.

The stipend rates are as follows:

Course Stipend

Basic Exterior Firefighting Operations - $750.00

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus/Interior Firefighting Operations - $1,250.00

Fire Officer 1 - $1,000

“Volunteer fire companies are one of the most vital aspects of public safety in New York,” said Hawley. “Over the years, however, we’ve seen a drastic number of volunteer firefighters leaving local fire departments because they do not have the resources they need to do their jobs properly. This new stipend program is a great first step toward supporting firefighters in training and incentivizing others to volunteer. I’m proud to support this program and I will continue to fight to make sure our volunteer fire departments get the help and support they need to do their jobs.”