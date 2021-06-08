Hawley announces passage of bill designating portion of Route 77 in honor of fallen hero 'C. Jay' Hall

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley announces the passage of Assembly Bill A.6021, which designates State Route 77 between Pembroke Town Park and the intersection of Indian Falls Road in the Town of Pembroke as the “SP4 C. Jay Hall Memorial Highway.”

Specialist Four Clarence "C. Jay" Hall served as a rifleman in the Army in Binh Duong, Vietnam. On Oct. 7, 1969, Specialist Hall exposed himself to hostile fire so his comrades were able to obtain cover with a complete disregard for his personal safety. During this action, he was mortally wounded.

Specialist Hall earned the NYS Conspicuous Service Cross, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with One Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, Combat Infantryman Badge and the Silver Star, which is the nation's third highest award for valor.

“The actions of Specialist Four Clarence ‘C. Jay’ Hall should be remembered and honored for all of time, so I am proud to have passed this law forever enshrining his legacy within our Western New York community,” Hawley said. “The selfless service of our nation’s heroes must never be forgotten.”