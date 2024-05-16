Hawley announces Patriot Trip 2024

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is announcing this year’s Patriot Trip to Washington, D.C. The trip will run from September 19 - 22 and is open to local veterans and their families. Participants will get a tour of the nation’s capital and its numerous monuments and landmarks that honor those who served.

This year’s trip will feature stops at several notable locations in the D.C. area, including the WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War memorials and Arlington National Cemetery.

“This trip is an excellent opportunity to honor not only our local veterans but also those who served before them,” said Hawley. “I am incredibly excited to host this event for another year. We owe our veterans a deep level of gratitude for all they have sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy in this country, so being able to take them to our nation’s capital to see these historic landmarks is truly an honor.”

Hawley is asking that participants register by August 16. Due to the many generous donations from the community, local businesses and organizations, we are expecting the cost to be $450-$500 per person with everything included. To register, contact Hawley’s office at 585-589-5780 or email hawleys@nyassembly.gov for more details.

For those who wish to donate to support this event, please make your donation out to American Legion Patriot Trip and send to PO Box 171, Albion.