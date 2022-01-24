Hawley calls for inflation relief plan to pass

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) joined his colleagues from the Assembly Minority at a press conference today calling for the passage of the Inflation Relief & Consumer Assistance Plan (A.8481) in response to rapid and ongoing inflation faced by New Yorkers throughout the last year. The proposal would suspend state sales tax on several everyday goods such as gasoline, cleaning products. and prepared foods for two years. Gas prices have risen over a dollar within the last year alone, while household and everyday items have risen steadily in price over the last several months.

“Inflation is an economic force that impacts the working class more than anyone else, erasing the impact of wage increases as people find their paychecks buying less and less every week,” said Hawley. “For those who rely on fuel to heat their homes, these price increases mean less money put aside for college and emergency funds, fewer family nights out, and for some, choosing between heating their homes or filling up their vehicles. Passing this legislation would have a direct and immediate impact on the economic well-being of New Yorkers and restore the power of their hard-earned paychecks.”