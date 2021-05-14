Hawley calls on Cuomo to follow CDC's advice -- lift 'draconian' mask mandates for immunized people

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is putting pressure on Gov. Cuomo to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) example and lift all mask mandates for those who have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

A proponent against the one-size-fits-all solution to New York’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Hawley sees no reason why the entire state should continue to follow the draconian enforcement of capacity restrictions and mask wearing if the federal government is ready to move on .

“Western New York is ready to move on from the pandemic, and we’re grateful for the recognition of personal responsibility the CDC is returning to the people,” Hawley said.

“It’s been a long time coming, as the governor’s continued restrictions are seemingly less and less about science and safety and more about continued state control over every aspect of our lives. The people of New York are reliable, smart and trustworthy, and the governor must absolutely follow the example of the CDC.”

Hawley said he staunchly believes in leaving the responsibility and decision making to the localities.

“I’ve said from the start that part of the mismanagement of the fight against COVID is the fact that the state oversaw it all without partnering with local governments. These local institutions know the needs and capabilities of their areas better than the state, and they’ll be able to legislate accordingly moving forward.”