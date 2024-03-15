Hawley comments on one-house budget proposal

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) recently commented on the Assembly’s One-House Budget proposal. The proposal is a ceremonial “wish list” of what Assembly Democrats want to see in the final state budget.

While the proposal countered the governor’s initiative to cut Foundation Aid funding for schools across the state by revoking Hold Harmless, it would institute historic spending increases while raising taxes by $3.5 billion over two years.

While the proposal restored funding for the CHIPS program and increased funding for the Pave NY program, Hawley believes this one-house budget overall will hurt Western New York residents and further the trend of outmigration.

“Never in my 18 years of public service have I seen a more bloated and reckless One-House Budget proposal,” said Hawley. “The Assembly Majority is pulling out all the stops this time around to make sure their far-left, progressive agenda is here to stay. This budget reeks of downstate special interests. More spending leads to higher taxes, which means hardworking New Yorkers will have to continue to pick up the tab for the Majority’s failed policies. The Assembly Majority expects people to pay billions of dollars more in taxes to course-correct problems they created. It should not be the job of upstate communities to bail out these liberal epicenters. It seems as if my friends across the aisle have forgotten they have an entire state to take care of, not just a city.”