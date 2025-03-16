Hawley criticizes majority's budget proposal as 'financially irresponsible'

Press Release:

File photo of

Steve Hawley.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) slammed the Majority’s one house budget proposal today for its inability to address the needs of everyday New Yorkers and its financial irresponsibility.

This initiative outlines the Majority’s wishlist for what they would like to see in the final state budget. Their proposal is roughly $4.5 billion more than Gov. Hochul’s executive budget proposal, which stands at an astonishing $256.5 billion, ranking nearly the highest state budget in the nation.

“The trend of government waste and out-of-control spending was on full display in Albany today,” said Hawley. “Earlier this year, Gov. Hochul gave her own bloated budget proposal, but the Majority refused to be outdone. With a final price tag of over $256 billion, this isn’t a budget, it’s a recipe for disaster. Working families are already struggling to make ends meet and increasing spending at this level will do nothing but exacerbate the problem. The Majority needs to work with both sides of the aisle to create a budget that works for all New Yorkers.”