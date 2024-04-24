Hawley critiques state budget, 'like watching an old rerun of Groundhog Day'

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) criticized members of the Majority today for passing a state budget that does not properly address New York’s most pressing issues.

The budget, which came in at a total of $237 billion, is almost $10 billion more than last year and includes billions in funding for illegal migrants and inadequate spending for public safety measures.

They also specifically authorized the Governor to have the power to close up to 5 correctional facilities within the next 5 years which experts say could leave a devastating impact on the economies of the surrounding communities.

While the Majority has dramatically increased spending for the next fiscal year, they have not properly explained how the state will be able to pay for it. New York’s debt is currently over $400 billion and rising by the minute.

Hawley believes this budget is a sign of fiscal irresponsibility and misplaced priorities. Spending money we don’t have will only cause more problems in the long run. New York must stop this trend and work toward balancing its budgets.

“Budget season in Albany is like watching an old rerun of Groundhog Day,” said Hawley. “Every year it’s the same story time and time again. The budget is late, expensive and as always, a complete disaster. With the billions of dollars they’re spending, it's astounding the Majority is doing nothing to curb the public safety crisis in our state. We’ve had four police officers killed in the line of duty this year alone, one of them in Genesee County. Not to mention the irresponsible decision of giving the Governor the power to close up to 5 prisons with only 90 days' notice. Instead, we’re pulling money out of thin air to pay for problems we created. This is unacceptable. Families would never be this irresponsible in their personal budgets, so why are the Governor and Majority Conferences doing so?”