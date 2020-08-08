Hawley denounces NYS Attorney General for 'callous, politically charged' lawsuit to try and dissolve NRA

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is denouncing the recently revealed efforts of New York State Attorney General Leticia James, who is seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association (NRA) in a lawsuit that points fingers at the leadership for not following nonprofit guidelines. Hawley calls the move a “callous and politically charged attempt to sow dissent during an already tumultuous election year.”

“The NRA has been a valuable ally for Americans wishing to have their Second Amendment rights preserved, and it’s why state leadership is so afraid of them and so desperate to have them gone,” Hawley said.

“The nature and timing of this lawsuit are so clearly politically motivated that I’m flabbergasted the Supreme Court would even take on such a case. This case doesn’t seek justice; it seeks to upend justice and further strangle Americans’ God-given rights and liberties.”

The suit currently claims to be looking at civil violations as opposed to a criminal case, but the attorney general is not ruling out that a criminal case may come about in the future.

Meanwhile, Hawley continues to fight for the rights and liberties of Americans in the Assembly, and he will be working to ensure that whatever the outcome, honest citizens are not restricted by excessive governmental oversight.