Hawley endorsed by NYS Troopers Police Benevolent Association

Steve Hawley.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) was recently endorsed by the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association (NYSTPBA). More than 7,000 active and retired uniformed members of the New York State Police from the rank of trooper through the rank of major are represented by the NYSTPBA.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association,” said Hawley. “As a lifelong resident of Western New York, I understand the vital role our law enforcement plays in maintaining the safety and security of our neighborhoods. These brave men and women put their lives on the line every day, and I will always advocate for the support and resources they need to do their jobs effectively.”

“With the challenges facing law enforcement today, it’s more important than ever to stand together. Having served on the Genesee County Legislature and engaged with various community organizations, I’ve seen firsthand the impact of strong public safety policies. With the backing of NYSTPBA, I will continue to fight for policies that respect and empower our officers,” Hawley concluded.