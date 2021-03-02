Hawley 'extremely disappointed' Majority decided to cancel yesterday's session

After a second sexual harassment allegation was made against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Monday's legislative session was cancelled and Hawley issued this statement:

“Today’s cancellation of session is extremely disappointing, especially as we are now grappling with multiple crises in our government," Hawley said. "We are facing a pandemic, a debt crisis, budget negotiations, and also need to address the accusations made against the governor by two of his former aides, not to forget about his coverup of deaths that took place in our nursing homes.

"The people need us more than ever, and I am saddened, though not surprised, that the Majority has decided to take a day off today and cover for the governor as he faces investigations by the Attorney General and Department of Justice, rather than address our state’s critical needs.”