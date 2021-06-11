Hawley: For next legislative session -- more pragmatism needed, less progressivism

A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

"This legislative session we passed the most bloated budget in our history, eviscerated Second Amendment rights, raised taxes and failed to gain any new information about the highly questionable actions of our governor.

"The Majority gave over double what they did to small businesses to illegal immigrants, and stood silent as those small businesses were forced to close their doors because of the governor’s nonsensical restrictions, which they did not work to rescind.

"A focus on passing progressive, activist legislation has left the kitchen-table concerns of working families unaddressed, while pleasing only a small vocal minority of radicals that drown out the voices of everyday people. I only hope soon the Majority will realize the consequences of ignoring those voices."