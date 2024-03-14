Hawley honors fallen hero from Genesee County Sheriff's Office

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is honoring the life and legacy of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello who tragically died early Sunday morning after responding to an incident at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel.

Sgt. Sanfratello suffered a heart attack at the scene and passed away after several efforts to revive him. Sanfratello proudly served the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years beginning his career with the department in February of 1992.

In 1996, he was appointed a deputy sheriff and then promoted to sergeant in 2007.

Earlier this year, he had the honor of presenting his son, Ian, with several awards after he graduated top of his class at the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy. Hawley is saddened to hear of Sgt. Sanfratello’s passing and his thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time.

“The news of Sgt. Sanfratello’s passing is both heartbreaking and tragic,” said Hawley. “His service and dedication to his community over the last 32 years is nothing short of admirable and is a shining example of what it means to be a leader and a hero. Every day our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to keep us safe, and Sgt. Sanfratello exemplified this throughout his career. I extend my deepest condolences to the Sanfratello family, and I will continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”