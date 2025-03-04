Hawley honors women's suffrage legacy by visiting the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) visited the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in Rochester today in commemoration of Susan B. Anthony Day earlier this month. Western New York has a long history in the women’s suffrage movement, including one of Hawley’s relatives, Ella Hawley Crossett.

Ella was an influential leader at the local level and was a long-tenured member of the executive board of the New York State Woman Suffrage Association (NYSWSA). Hawley is proud of Western New York’s history during the suffrage movement and hopes these local heroes will serve as an inspiration for future generations.

“It was an honor to be able to visit the Susan B. Anthony house today,” said Hawley. “Our region has a rich history in the fight for women’s suffrage and equal rights. I hope everyone takes time to learn more about our history and the impact figures like Susan B. Anthony and my relative, Ella Hawley Crossett, had on our nation.”