Hawley hosting 3 town hall events in Genesee County

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is hosting a string of town hall events in Genesee County on Saturday, June 29. Hawley will meet with constituents and discuss the issues that matter to them most.

These events will give the community the opportunity to let their voices be heard and share their thoughts and concerns about where the state is headed.

“Speaking directly with my constituents is one of the most important parts of my job,” said Hawley. “I hope people show up to share their thoughts and opinions on how we can make New York a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Saturday, June 29: