Hawley hosting annual electronic recycling event, June 21

It's time to clear out that old tech and give back to our amazing community! Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is thrilled to announce his annual FREE electronic device collection and recycling event, once again teaming up with the fantastic folks at Sunnking. This is your chance to make a real difference and keep our neighborhoods clean!

Collection day will be Saturday, June 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot at 5130 E Main Street Road in Batavia. Attendees can access the required pre-registration form here.

“Recycling is a small but impactful way we can help keep our communities clean, and I’m grateful to the good people at Sunnking Sustainable Solutions for partnering with me for another year of work,” Hawley said. “Anything from cell phones to computers to TVs can be recycled, so please, register today and help keep our communities clean!”