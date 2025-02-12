Hawley hosts annual Valentines for Veterans program at Jackson Primary School

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) will be hosting his annual Valentines for Veterans Program Friday morning, February 14.

Hawley will collect valentines from students at Jackson Primary School and will deliver them to veteran residents living at The New York State Veterans Home at Batavia. Hawley is proud to be able to put this event on for another year and hopes it will raise awareness of veterans' issues in New York.

“This event is a great opportunity every year to show my appreciation for our veterans and all of the sacrifices they have made to keep us free,” said Hawley. “As a veteran myself, I know the hard work and dedication these brave men and women have given over the years, and I hope events like this can serve as a way to give back.”