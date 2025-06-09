Hawley hosts presentation from Oakfield-Alabama students in Albany

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) was thrilled to host a group of students from the Oakfield-Alabama school district at the state Capitol today. The group, led by their civics teacher, Mr. Peter Beuler, gave a presentation in Hawley’s office on the correlation between mental health and substance abuse with several other legislators, including Assemblywoman Andrea Bailey (R,C-Geneseo), Assemblyman Joseph Sempolinski (R,C-Olean), Assemblyman Keith Brown (R,C-Northport) and Sen. George Borrello. Additionally Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon (AD-52), the chair of the Assembly Mental Health committee, stopped by to speak with the students about their project.

The students gave a detailed synopsis on the rising number of mental health issues across the state and its relationship to drug and alcohol abuse. The group also presented several policy proposals, including increasing the salaries of the state’s mental health professionals and providing increased access to emotional support and recovery services. Hawley was proud to introduce the students in the state Assembly chamber before their presentation and honor them for their hard work and dedication to this important issue.

“One of the best parts of being an assemblyman is being able to hear from our young people about the issues that matter most to them,” said Hawley. “The topic of mental health and its relation to substance abuse is one that is often overlooked, but I am confident our future is in good hands after hearing the insight and passion these students had for finding solutions to this pressing issue. Their presentation offered both an informative and detailed look into why this issue matters and the steps we can take to provide better care for those affected across our state. It was an honor to welcome this group to Albany and I look forward to seeing the impact these young, brilliant minds will have on New York’s future.”