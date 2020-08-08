Hawley invites citizens to provide input for Aug. 10 public hearing on NY nursing home deaths due to COVID-19

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is inviting all interested individuals from Upstate New York to register for the opportunity to have their testimony heard before the Senate and Assembly committees on Health, Aging, and Investigations regarding a loved one’s death in relation to the state’s nursing home crisis.

Each citizen who signs up will be allotted five minutes of speaking time, and is reminded that the proceedings are video recorded.

“Many New Yorkers have lost loved ones to the COVID pandemic, with nursing homes being particularly mishandled by state government,” Hawley said. “My staff and I drafted several letters trying to call attention to this issue before more lives were lost.

"It’s important that every New Yorker who feels comfortable sharing their stories at this event do so. It will provide an opportunity for your testimony to be heard before the state government directly. It won’t bring back anyone we’ve lost, but it will bring hope to the future for those who were left behind.”

Those looking to sign up and have the opportunity to speak are asked to fill out the application form and email it to the following individuals: Assemblyman Gottfried at [email protected], Assemblyman Bronson at [email protected], Assemblyman McDonald at [email protected] and "CC" Assemblyman Byrne at [email protected] and Assemblyman Hawley at [email protected].

For more information on the hearing or who to contact, please read the attached PDF file here.