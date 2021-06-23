Hawley is happy to know that 'days of living at the mercy of the governor's whims' are ending

A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley on Gov. Cuomo's decision to end COVID-19 State of Emergency in NYS June 24:

“While this should’ve happened months ago when my colleagues and I in the Assembly Minority called on those in the Majority to restore checks and balances to state government, I am happy that a return to constitutional state government is imminent.

"The needless restrictions the governor mandated within our businesses, schools, places of worship and communities caused a great deal of struggle and suffering, so it is heartening to know the days of living at the mercy of the governor’s whims are coming to an end.”