June 23, 2021 - 3:48pm

Hawley is happy to know that 'days of living at the mercy of the governor's whims' are ending

posted by Press Release in assemblyman steve hawley, news, State of Emergency, governor's whims.

A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley on Gov. Cuomo's decision to end COVID-19 State of Emergency in NYS June 24:

“While this should’ve happened months ago when my colleagues and I in the Assembly Minority called on those in the Majority to restore checks and balances to state government, I am happy that a return to constitutional state government is imminent.

"The needless restrictions the governor mandated within our businesses, schools, places of worship and communities caused a great deal of struggle and suffering, so it is heartening to know the days of living at the mercy of the governor’s whims are coming to an end.”

