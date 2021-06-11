Hawley lauds passage of bill granting free college tuition to members of Gold Star families

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is hailing the passage of a bill (A7685) through both houses of the Legislature that would give members of Gold Star families free college tuition.

The passage of this bill comes two years after Hawley himself proposed a bill to provide Gold Star families with free tuition, though that bill was blocked in the Higher Education Committee by the Assembly Majority and never brought to the floor for a vote.

“Today is a great day for our military families throughout the state to be shown some appreciation for their service and sacrifice,” Hawley said yesterday. “If somebody gives their life for our nation and our Constitution, the least we can do is help get their loved ones through school.

"While I wish we were able to get this bill voted on and passed two years ago to help even more Gold Star families, I am glad to see this bill become law to help those who lost people they loved while defending the country we love.”