Hawley opposes budget that will raise taxes and put illegal immigrants ahead of small businesses

Press release:

“The budget the Majority is set to pass this year will increase our state’s spending by about 20 percent over last year’s budget, and it makes me think, has the average New York family increased their spending by that much over the last year?" says Assemblyman Steve Hawley.

"The answer is of course not. While New York families have pared back their spending and lived within their means, our state is poised to increase both spending and taxes in a way that will prove unsustainable, all while giving twice to illegal immigrants what it will distribute to small businesses as aid.

"I am nearly certain that by this time next year the Majority will be talking about the need to further increase our taxes to pay for the increased spending people will come to rely on, which is why I will be voting against this irresponsible budget.”