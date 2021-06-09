Hawley outraged over passage of NY bills he says are 'unconscionable violations' of Second Amendment rights

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is outraged following the passage of a series of bills that would restrict the Second Amendment rights of New Yorkers, all of which he voted against.

They would drive gun sellers and manufacturers out of the state through burdensome regulation. One of the bills passed would make firearms manufacturers and dealers liable for harm caused by their weapon even if that harm is not reasonably foreseeable, if deemed a“public nuisance” (A.6762B).

“These bills won’t make anyone safer, and are nothing but shallow attempts to regulate sellers of firearms out of the state and make it impossible to sell handguns here in New York,” Hawley said.

“These measures are unconscionable violations of the constitutional rights of New Yorkers, and are just another step toward making it impractical, if not illegal, to buy and sell firearms in New York State.”